First, all our thoughts and prayers go out to all the families that are dealing with these horrific and senseless acts of violence throughout our nation, as well as to all those who are affected by hurricane Dorian. Know that we are thinking of you.
This month, the city council will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 for its regular monthly meeting. Then we will go back to the first Monday of each month. The agenda is posted online for everyone to view. At the meeting, the Greater Marion Chamber of Commerce will give a presentation and an update on the 83rd Annual Sausage Supper.
Grants
Through the efforts of the grants committee, we as a council have discussed the conditions of our city streets. In this next council meeting, the city staff will give a presentation on how much it will cost to fix roads and how we could accomplish this goal.
It’s budget time
The city council and the city staff worked hard on the proposed fiscal budget for the 2019-2020 year. If you happened to drive by where my office is at 307 Center St. in the municipal court building, you might have noticed a few cars and trucks parked there on three separate evenings in August. I commend the council members that were able to attend the special budget workshop meetings and for the commitment they have shown to make sure we have a balanced budget to run our city effectively.
I have been trying to find ways to have team building exercises with this new council/mayor team, and thinking back by working together for one goal, this was a great way for us to start. We all had to make difficult choices and concessions to see the process through.
As in any budget process — whether at your home, business, county or even state — you have your beginning amount of funds to work with, which is your tax base income, and then you have your needs, wants and then a wish list, which, as most know, can be excessive. What are the basic needs? What can you afford? And what can’t you afford to lose? There are things we wish we could have budgeted money for but we will keep them in mind as we progress throughout the budget year.
Mayoral meeting
Our city was fortunate enough to sponsor the Guadalupe County Mayor’s monthly meeting. It was great to have the mayors from around Guadalupe County join us. We had a great meeting and meal at GG’s Café in downtown Marion. We discussed the issues that we are facing in our respective cities and the county judge gave us an overview on what is happening in the county.
I would like to invite you all to come out to meet your council and see the results of all the hard work and long hours that these individuals have put in for your city.
There also will be a special city council meeting to adopt the 2019-2020 budget and tax rate at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
