We had a full list of items on our meeting that was held on Monday, Feb. 3. One of the best resolutions that we passed was the one honoring Art Andrews for serving on the city council and providing his outstanding public service to our community. On hand to accept it was his wife Susie and their family.
We are taking applications for his position, which are on our website. The deadline to turn them in is Feb. 12 at city hall. We will then appoint someone at our March meeting.
We also passed resolution number 2020-08 ordering a general election to elect three alderman and ordered a special election for one unexpired term. For an application, go to the city of Marion website. The deadline is Feb. 14.
We had a good discussion to look at ways to improve our utility ordinance as well as a few others and in the coming months I will write about the changes. As you probably know, they are living documents and need periodic updating.
Our city administrator has resigned and after some discussion, the council accepted her resignation effective Feb. 28. We thanked her for her service to our city and wished her well in her future endeavors. As we move forward, we plan to fill the position with a Public Works director. The mayor and council once again will take the responsibility of running our city, but we will rely on city staff for the day-to-day operations. Job applications and qualifications are posted online on the Texas Municipal League (TML) website.
We are still looking for Marion citizens who want to help make a difference by volunteering to be on our Planning and Zoning committee.
I made many appearances throughout the month but none better than when the Karrer Elementary School librarian called and asked if I wanted to read to some of the fourth-grade students. It was great to see the faces of the students that were listening intently as I read to them.
I continue to engage with civic organizations throughout Guadalupe County and also engage our state legislators and their office staff.
As a volunteer for the Marion Education Foundation, I would like to invite you to the 17th Annual MEF Chili and Tamale Supper set for 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Marion Middle School cafeteria. This year, we are
expanding it to use the patio if the weather is nice. If not, we will use the gym.
Come out and support this organization that gives the proceeds back to the teachers through grants and to the graduating students through scholarships. MEF has a new president, Jennifer Hunter, new board and lot of new volunteers as well as the Marion Lions Club that will make this year’s event a great one.
