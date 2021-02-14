If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It has been a harrowing month for my wife and I. We both contracted the coronavirus and it took about two weeks to run its course. Now, we are COVID free. As you might have guessed, I have been working from home for the last three weeks. The wonders of the internet and laptops continue to amaze me. I can still remember the days when we did not have two to three computers in the home. I relied on the staff to keep doing their jobs to the best of their abilities and they handled the city very well.
I want to thank Mayor Pro-Tem Shane Pawelek for covering for me in signing the required documents while I was out. We met on Monday, Feb. 1 for our monthly council meeting to discuss the items of interest to the city. Some were discussion only, while others were up for discussion with possible approval.
