Sensing concern in the community, we thought it would be best for the Seguin ISD board of trustees to provide an update to the district COVID Safety plan. In an effort to provide a safe learning environment for our students and staff, Seguin ISD has numerous safety protocols in place at campuses and district facilities. These are subject to change over time, dependent upon real-time data. The district will communicate any changes to the school community as they arise.
While masks aren’t mandatory in Seguin ISD schools, we strongly encourage our students and staff to wear them while in our schools. We ask that parents and community members respect student and staff choices when it comes to masks. In addition to strongly encouraging mask use, we also encourage parents to consider having their children who are 12 years or older become fully vaccinated.
