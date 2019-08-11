In case you haven’t been watching or even listening, it really is that time of year once again — it’s back to school. Since I spent the best part of my adult life laboring in public schools across the country, I thought — just for fun — I’d ask some adults and kids alike what it is they’re most looking forward to — or not — as the new school year kicks off.
I believe you’ll enjoy these responses both the serious ones and well, you be the judge of some of the others.
• I’m really looking forward to meeting my new teacher. I hope she’s nice like the one I had last year. — Molly, grade 3
• I can’t wait for school to start. I miss all my friends. I didn’t say I miss school — just my friends. — Carol, grade 8
• School’s starting again? You’ve got to be kidding! — Matt, grade 10
• Pep rallies! I’m a cheerleader and I love our pep rallies. — Anna, grade 11
• Seeing all my friends again. I really miss them. I didn’t see no one all summer. Where did everybody go? — Aleisha, grade 6
• For me, I’m just looking forward to some “quiet time” — finally. —Lea, mother of three school age children
• I can’t wait for school because this year I finally have a car. No more riding those big, ugly yellow cheese wagons. — Devin, grade 11
• I wish school would start tomorrow. All summer my Dad has made me work helping him paint houses and I’m totally sick of it. I need to be in school, so I can sleep. — Alex, grade 12
• It’s so exciting thinking about the upcoming school year. I can hardly wait to meet my new students. It’s going to be a great year. — Shirley, teacher 3rd grade
• All those great gourmet school lunches. What could better? — Martin, grade 12
• Ugh! Now that you ask, how many days of freedom do I have left? — Royce, grade 8
• Hey school is going to be great this year. We’re getting a new principal — yea. — Steven, grade 7
• What am I looking forward to in the new school year? Well, let’s see. Waking up early, carrying a hundred-pound backpack, doing tons of homework, lots of tests and quizzes. Oh, did I mention homework? — Daryl, grade 12
• Band. Playing in the band. I love school and especially being in the band. Band rocks! — Keaton, grade 10
• Really! School’s starting again. So how many days till Christmas break? — Mike, grade 7
• I’m so excited about school starting because I’m finally going to the middle school. Everybody says middle school’s the best! — Becky, grade 6
• One thing and one thing only — football. I’m a starting lineman this year. — Martin, grade 11
• You’ve gotta be kidding me. School should never be allowed to start until after Halloween. — Benjamin, grade 8
In any case, best wishes to everyone going back to school this year — teachers and students alike, good luck!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.