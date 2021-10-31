One of my first teaching assignments was seventh-grade history at a brand new middle school in the plush community of Worthington, Ohio. At that time, one of my favorite colleagues was a lanky lad named Larry who taught math. The two of us hit it off right from the start perhaps because we were both just beginning our careers and we were similarly excited about teaching in a beautiful school in a premier district.

After getting the year off to a great start and as the fall semester progressed, our four-member teaching team of Larry, Carole, who taught science, and Tom the English teacher decided we wanted to do something special for all the kids for Halloween.

Mike Fitsko is a retired principal and longtime columnist from New Braunfels.

