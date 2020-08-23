If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I had the dubious honor of reading the opinion piece by Mr. Steve Roberts in the Sunday edition and was frankly appalled at the aspersions cast against the Republicans based on half-truths, innuendo and outright lies. To be convinced of even a portion of Mr. Roberts’ thinly veiled accusations of a Republican take-over of the federal government during an election would require drinking yourself into the bottom of a bottle of bourbon and being water-boarded.
Mr. Roberts begins his argument by stating that people decrying mail-in voting is akin to a voter suppression effort. As stated by the president and a myriad of others with a modicum of sense, mail-in voting presents a higher risk of fraud, similar to not requiring identification at the polls. According to Mr. Roberts, in taking a quote of the president out of context, the aim of the administration by voicing opposition to mass mail-in voting is to reduce the number of Democrats being able to vote; what absolute hogwash.
