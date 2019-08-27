Ecological prudence, morals and ethics, and critical thinking, (including involving the development and maintenance of artificial lakes)
“To live, we must daily break the body and shed the blood of Creation. When we do this knowingly, lovingly, skillfully, reverently, it is a sacrament. When we do it ignorantly, greedily, clumsily, destructively, it is a desecration. In such desecration we condemn ourselves to spiritual and moral loneliness, and others to want.” Wendell Berry, “The Art of the Commonplace: The Agrarian Essays”
• Earth (or now, “Eaarth,” per scholar Bill McKibben) has limits because of innate characteristics of its ecosystem blocks of soil and air (biogeochemical cycles), water, amount of solar energy arriving each day, and biota it can sustain.
• We humans have overshot these limits in terms of human and domesticated species population numbers and especially through rampant consumption and development by the Haves.
• We humans are destroying the natural resource base and dynamic homeostatic symbioses (“nature”).
• There is tremendous disparity of power over natural resources and energy transformation. And this is a major causation of what is always immoral and unethical — war.
The handwriting is on the wall …
The real solution is living sabiamente (or wisely), simply, smally, slowly, steadfastly, sharingly, sustainably … and through the leveling off of human and domesticated animal numbers, reduction of human consumption and development by the haves, and a sharing of power with have nots including other species. And we must educate, advocate, regulate toward ecological knowledge.
But not only knowledge. Along with this must come wisdom and prudence and a profound and holistic ethic of reciprocity. We need human populations that are practicing positively ethical applied community ecology (PEACE) across the Lands of Eaarth … and that will get Eaarth back to Earth.
Recently in the region of Seguin there is concern about the draining of several artificial lakes due to liability concerns about the integrity of the impoundment structures and potential risks to those who might be on the lakes should these structures fail (as was the case for two lakes recently).
We know that directly or indirectly artificial lakes have provided and can continue to provide recreation, pleasing aesthetics, food, flood management, electricity, and irrigation and drinking water. But through profound and holistic critical thinking and positively ethical applied community ecology we also must consider the near and long-term effect of artificially impounding water on the social fabric and ecological community.
What are the whole-systems monetary, energetic and material flow costs and benefits in maintaining these artificial lakes?
What does the disruption of nutrient and freshwater flow to the coastal bays and estuaries do to the biodiversity and integrity of these coastal ecosystems? What do artificial changes do to the watershed, wet lands, riparian areas, and littoral and benthic zones of the river or lake being considered, etc.?
There are many aspects to consider through: an ethic of reciprocity, considering the second law of thermodynamics and the precautionary principle, and employing critical thinking based on knowledge of ecological processes and principles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.