“Three can keep a secret if two of them are dead.” — Benjamin Franklin
For years my mom’s youngest brother, my Uncle George, teased me about the time, although I was too young to remember, he took me shopping for a birthday present for my mom. He had told me to be sure to keep it a big secret, so I could surprise her on her birthday, which was still a week away.
After we purchased the gift and had it wrapped, my Uncle George told me that I came home and ran into the house shouting: “Mummy, Mummy, where can I hide this present where you won’t find it?”
So much for keeping secrets. I’ve never been one who could, and I even recall telling a friend who shared a special secret with me that her secret was safe with me and probably just a few of my closest friends.
What is it about secrets? French Emperor Napoléon once famously quipped that “Secrets travel fast in Paris,” which seems to suggest that the average life for any secret is extinguished rather quickly.
Years ago, before I was about to turn 40 years, old my wife had meticulously planned a very special surprise birthday party for me at our neighborhood swimming pool. She secretly arranged for our friends to attend along with many of the teachers and administrators in Palestine, Texas, where I was principal of the high school.
The surprise party was all set for the Sunday afternoon of my birthday and she firmly told everyone invited not to breathe a word of it to me, including the high school art teacher who was painting a huge banner: “Lordy, Lordy, Fitsko’s 40!”
The Friday evening before the party I was just heading home when I received a telephone call from one of the associate superintendents, Jimmy, informing me he had ordered some video materials for our language arts teachers.
After a brief and pleasant conversation, I wished him a good weekend but before hanging up the phone Jimmy added, “Oh, Mike, I’m sorry I won’t be able to attend your birthday party on Sunday.”
“What? What birthday party,” I asked curiously. “The one at the swimming…” as his voice faded. “Oh, it was supposed to be a secret,” he finally whispered. “I’m so sorry.”
So much for my wife’s well-planned and thoughtful secret surprise. To this day, I’m not certain she has ever completely forgiven Jimmy for spoiling that celebration she had worked so hard to conceal, but I do know she’s never planned another surprise birthday party for me since then.
So, quite frankly, I’m not certain what more to say about secrets. Thinking back, I probably should never have let on to her that Jimmy had unintentionally told me about the surprise party, but just like that birthday present for my mum, I’ve never been good at keeping anything to myself.
