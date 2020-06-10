The proposed major wastewater treatment plan for Seguin must be carefully reviewed by independent experts before it is approved by the city council. Why? Seguin’s leadership, and its poorly selected low-bid contractors, have an extraordinarily poor record in the installation and maintenance of major sewer projects.
The record includes the selection of incompetent contractors, including a paving contractor that had never installed a sewer collection system. I and others warned the city about the contractor’s poor record, but the city council, led by the current mayor when he was on council, approved its selection. Moreover, the work of these contractors was not regularly inspected by Seguin officials, none of whom were present when a contractor excavated a huge cavity under active railroad tracks, about which Seguin failed to notify Union Pacific. (The contractor’s foreman and I notified Union Pacific.) Nor were inspectors present when a contractor bored through the side of the Geronimo Creek instead of under the creek. Earlier, the contractor’s foreman informed me this would happen. (I notified the city, which replied all was well.)
In 1998, the city council unanimously approved a comprehensive environmental survey of the Oak Village North area before the expansion of a sewer line into the neighborhood. An environmental engineer then walked my property and agreed that a comprehensive survey was important. However, when the sewer extension was begun, only an abbreviated study was conducted. Although I had warned the city council many times over the previous 20 years about groundwater problems in Oak Village North, the sewer line was installed within the aquifer formed by the Leona formation. When the last manhole was installed at the end of Twin Oak Road, I photographed water flowing into the excavation.
During the summer of 2016, the Leona formation filled with water, which emerged from around the manholes at the end of Spanish Oak and Twin Oak. For months 35,000 gallons a day flowed across and through the field adjacent to my office and house. Our septic system was ruined, and we had to spend a considerable sum replacing it.
The water also formed a half-acre swamp in the prettiest section of the woods below our house. Some 60 mature trees were killed, all of which met the requirements for protected trees if they were within the city limits. The water also caused major erosion of a gully leading to the Geronimo Creek and the downing of the largest tree on our property.
Even though the many dead trees now pose a fire hazard and cannot be walked under, the city has refused to remove and replace them. The flooding still blocks access to a significant part of my wildlife management area. The water severely damaged the foundations of my barn and several neighboring homes. The Seguin Gazette, the San Antonio Express-News, radio and TV stations publicized the matter.
Seguin’s mayor, who approved this disaster, expressed regrets to Oak Village North and took responsibility for some of it in one of his 2014 Gazette columns. But he then wrote he would do it all over again despite what happened to us and the entire neighborhood. Meanwhile, there’s more pending litigation and the city manager and the two city engineers responsible for implementing the project have resigned.
Finally, Seguin failed to warn downstream communities when the Geronimo Creek wastewater plant it wants to expand dumped 450,000 gallons of raw sewage into the Geronimo Creek and then the Guadalupe River. The dump was blamed on a broken pipe. That’s nothing new. When I walked the pipeline behind the San Geronimo Cemetery years ago, I found broken standpipes and barriers directly over the sewer line. The Gazette was told that the dump was 100,000 gallons. My FOIA request revealed the dump to be 450,000 gallons.
Seguin’s reputation is not helped by any of this. Its citizens and downstream neighbors deserve much better than what some of its recent leadership have provided. They could learn much about how best to run a growing city by consulting with prior mayors Stautzenberger and Matthies, both of whom listened to the advice and opinions of citizens affected by city projects.
