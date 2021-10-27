If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This coming weekend, Seguin will have its annual Pecan Fest, where different events will take place throughout our humble city. As a native citizen, I always look forward to the events held during this time of the year due to the grand support of local businesses and vendors, which is a major aspect of what Libertarians support: free enterprise. There is also support for local artists who are also selling their work within this festival, and the grand return of a local film festival hosted at the historical Palace Theatre.
Many vendors return to two different sites: Trade Days in Downtown Seguin’s Central Park and the Heritage Celebration at the Big Red Barn. At Trade Days, there will be more than 80 vendors selling goods such as home goods, jewels, yard decor, as well as crafts. For the Big Red Barn’s Heritage Celebration, there will be both indoor and outdoor vendors selling handcrafted goods as well.
