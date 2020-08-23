If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
We’ve gotten a little weird around here. Allow me to explain.
Sierra, my husband Adam and I were headed to our umpteenth visit to CVS (which, if they sold postcards, I would consider an exotic travel destination) when we started talking about our cell phones. Grammy, who upgraded her phone last year, has been having great fun asking Siri, her phone assistant, for all kinds of information. She often regales us on the family text chat with all the things her phone knows. We’re pretty tickled by this, especially because she addresses Siri quite clearly and distinctly like she’s addressing an actual individual, like maybe a librarian or member of the Supreme Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.