Taking even the most cursory of glances at the political landscape today can lead to only one conclusion: America is the most divided it’s been since it went to war with itself over 100 years ago. Civil political discussion seems to be a thing of the past. It has gotten to the point where I know of sons who do not talk to their fathers anymore over this division. In a nation where Left vs. Right is ripping apart friends and families, I would like to suggest that more freedom would make this divide less significant.
Most people really don’t like being told what to do. The desire for independence is so inherently human. We all want to make our own way in the world. But some want even more. They want to control others as well. Authority is born out of this desire. It was the authority of one king that motivated the colonists in this country to revolt in order to establish their own independence. Now, here we are. Over two centuries later, we have a form of government that isn’t far from the level of oppression that the colonists rebelled against.
