The next Legislative Session will be a very contentious one.
The last session of the Texas Legislature was able to reach bipartisanship consensus on the budget while pleasing both parties. The Democratic party got an increase in spending on public schools and the Republicans got a small decrease in the property tax rate. This was possible because the Comptroller of Public Accounts assumed that the fracking boom would continue and swell tax revenues.
Today, the coronavirus pandemic, and the efforts of Russia and Saudi Arabia to maintain market share in the crude oil market have combined to sharply reduce the market price of crude oil. Most frackers are unprofitable at a price of less than $40 per barrel. The price as of April 6 is $27. So frackers are rapidly winding their operations down. Many companies have large debt loads and will be fortunate to escape bankruptcy.
This will inevitably lead to a decrease in tax revenues, on top of the losses already anticipated in the rest of the economy and the United States. The pie is shrinking, so spending will need to be reduced or taxes increased. Unlike the national government, states cannot print money or run a perpetual deficit. Texas will need to increase taxes or cut spending. I believe that there is about $10 billion in the “rainy day fund.” This will be soon drained.
I propose that the state embark on a school voucher system to reduce school expenditures. How would this work? Many studies have been done on the efficiency of private market schools versus state schools with a public finance monopoly. The vast majority show that market schools, which parents choose, are more efficient. They achieve better educational outcomes with higher satisfaction scores at lower expense.
The National Bureau of Economic Research points out that a 300% increase in spending per pupil from 1960 to 2015 (after inflation) has resulted in no significant improvement in student achievement. Young adolescents’ (under 14) performance has improved a little, but by age 17, this improvement in scores has almost disappeared. Pupil-teacher ratios have fallen from 22.3 to 16.1 in this time period.
Increasing evidence has shown that both charter schools and private choice programs improve student performance. This is especially true for the most disadvantaged students. School choice would not immediately reduce spending. But I believe that it would put Texas on a path to reduced spending and improved educational outcomes.
Public school expenditures have increased greatly with little to show for it. A voucher program would allow parents of modest means to choose their children’s schools. It would allow children who don’t live in an elite neighborhood to attend elite schools.
Markets work so much better than monopolies.
