It’s back. No, not back like the Texas Longhorns in the 2019 Sugar Bowl or back like Michael Jordan in 1995. College football is not “back” in that sense because, technically, it never left. But let’s face it, college football in 2020 was not college football. What sets college football apart from the other sports in our land is all the things we missed during the initial year of our ongoing pandemic.
It’s the tailgates, the church debates, the T-shirt fans, the alumni, the pomp and circumstance, and hearing the band belt out the alma mater with that one trombone slightly off and your fraternity brother clapping on the wrong beat. It’s the cheerleaders, the homecoming parades, the pointless and time-honored traditions that we defend against our enemies to the death. And, did I mention tailgating?
