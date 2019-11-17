Mireya got into a serious disagreement with a box. A box flap, to be exact.
Recently, Mireya joined the crew of our favorite neighborhood drive-in, Stars and Stripes. She was very excited to get the job there because it fit perfectly with her college schedule.
I’ll admit I was a little worried about her driving home late, but after a week, I realized the drive-in was the perfect fit. The place actually lets out earlier than I thought so she’s not out too late. It’s also a pretty fun atmosphere with the ’50s theme and the crew seems to be a happy one.
Everything was going just great until Friday night when she was tearing off the flaps of the final box filled with boxes of popcorn. The last box flap was stubborn, it just needed one more yank to tear. When she gave the final yank, it ripped off and she proceeded to stick it directly into her eye.
Yes, she stabbed herself in the eye with a piece of cardboard.
After they tried to flush it out with eye wash, it was clear (or blurry in this case) that she needed medical attention. That’s when she met the head of human resources, safety, and everything else at the drive-in. Yes, my daughter, who had just punched herself in the eye with a cardboard flap, met the owner of the Stars and Stripes, Ryan.
Meanwhile, over on Highway 281, I was driving home when I got a confusing and panicky call from my husband, Adam, who said something about Mireya going to urgent care, there was blood on her eyes, she hit herself with a flap, and she was going to be okay but I should meet them there. Thank goodness as I was driving over, I got clarification from Mireya — her eye was blurry, not bloody, she was going to the ER but that was because the urgent care didn’t take the insurance, and her eye really hurt.
When we all arrived at the ER, we met Ryan, laughed about the confusion, and eventually got in to see the doctor. He put in dye in Mireya’s eye and examined it under the black light flashlight. Half her eye glowed a bright green, a sign of a corneal abrasion. Basically, she’d skinned her eyeball. We took a few spooky pictures when the doctor left us alone in the room (note to all medical practitioners: never leave us in a room with a black light and cool glowy eye stuff), got our prescriptions, and left.
Mireya is healing up pretty well — after I stopped putting in the antibiotic ointment in her eye (she is apparently one of those rare people with an allergy to the ointment, which means I was irritating her eye all weekend). We count ourselves lucky — Stars and Stripes took great care with our daughter and, other than some residual swelling, she’s back to normal. And I have a revised safety plan for the holidays. Since she’ll likely insist on opening presents and we now know how dangerous it can be, I’m in the market for holiday themed safety goggles. Better safe than stabbed in the eye with wrapping paper.
