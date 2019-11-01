When you have more than two dozen candidates, and none are a standout, what do you do? When your top three, Bidden, Warren and Sanders are slumping, what do you do? When a criminal investigation by Barr, Donham and Horowitz begins to investigate false charges of Russian collusion against the president, possibly implicating Obama, Clinton, former FBI Director McCabe, former CIA Director Brennan and National Intelligence Director Clapper, what do you do?
The answer is simple. You rush through the House of Representatives, impeachment charges against the president. You hold secret meetings where the accused cannot defend himself; where the accused can not question his accusers; where Republican House members are locked out; where testimony comes from a third person whistleblower, who actually did not hear or see anything in the first person; a so-called whistleblower, who is simply passing along hearsay; an action that would not stand in the lowest American courts.
What we do know? the genesis of Russian collusion began with the Clinton Campaign paying Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump. Fusion GPS hired British spy Steele, who compiled a false dossier of allegations from fake Russian sources. Fusion GPS then used the FBI, CIA and intelligence officers to file false FISA documents to the courts to obtain warrants to wiretap Trump associates.
What we also know? The president’s impeachment is based on second-hand testimony about Trump’s so-called attempt to use Quid Pro Quo to get Ukrainian officials to give up information of Bidden and his son’s taking of millions of dollars from Ukrainian gas deals. A phone call that was monitored by a half dozen officials and recorded proving there absolutely was no suggestion of withholding aid for information.
CNN reported that impeachment has no effect on Trump voters. Democrats know they have no candidate that can beat Trump. Democrats know that with the criminal investigation over Russian collusion comes a grand jury. Democrats feel confident that McCabe, Brennan and Clapper will easily give up all they know, someone or many will be tossed under the bus, and many more will be dragged under the bus with them.
So, why the rush to impeach? If impeachment goes as planned, a House vote will be taken before this editorial goes to press. Many Democrats are seeing the handwriting on the wall and are having second thoughts knowing the backlash will sink their hopes of reelection. Speaker Pelosi knows this is her one and only chance to pass impeachment in the House, hoping that the passage would somehow damage Trump enough to improve the low odds of a Democrat winning the presidency.
So what do I think? I think the Democrats are digging a mighty deep hole, a hole so deep it will cost them the presidency and possibly the House. I think the only tools left in the Democrat toolbox are lies and unfounded accusations. There is no doubt that if the House were to pass impeachment, the Senate will never convict. Trump will continue on as he has, Making America Great Again.
What is the final result of the impeachment attempt? Not a thing except a waste of many millions of dollars, thousands of hours of legislative time that could have been used to solve real problems and a clear decline in the Democrat party. Most Americans are happy that they have a good-paying job, and that taxes are in decline; that government control and regulations have been reduced to the point that industry is returning to American shores; that the courts are being filled with conservative judges holding true to American values; and that the wall is being built, protecting American sovereignty.
