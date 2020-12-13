If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
To many young people today, the idea of not having an iPhone, computers, radios in our cars, and hundreds of television programs to watch, is unimaginable. However, the history of radio and television is very short. I and many people in Seguin can remember the time before we had television in this area. There are even some who were born before we had radio. My mother,100 years old next March; Virginia Woods, 106 years old; and several others that I know were born before the radio stations were established in Texas and they can still remember that era.
One of the oldest radio stations in Texas is San Antonio’s WOAI, established on Sept. 25, 1922. WOAI first broadcast on a small 500-watt transmitter and touted itself as one of the first “super powered” stations in Texas. That year the station aired the first program that presented an orchestra performing Mexican songs.
