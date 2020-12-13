Editor's Note

This is the first in a three-part series by Floyd McKee on the radios and televisions in Texas.

To many young people today, the idea of not having an iPhone, computers, radios in our cars, and hundreds of television programs to watch, is unimaginable. However, the history of radio and television is very short. I and many people in Seguin can remember the time before we had television in this area. There are even some who were born before we had radio. My mother,100 years old next March; Virginia Woods, 106 years old; and several others that I know were born before the radio stations were established in Texas and they can still remember that era.

One of the oldest radio stations in Texas is San Antonio’s WOAI, established on Sept. 25, 1922. WOAI first broadcast on a small 500-watt transmitter and touted itself as one of the first “super powered” stations in Texas. That year the station aired the first program that presented an orchestra performing Mexican songs.

Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.

