In three short weeks, it will be time to vote in the Texas Primary Elections. It is an opportunity to narrow down the candidates for each elected position in each party.
In Guadalupe County, there are a total of 34 polling locations and voters may vote at any one of the locations.
When voting in the Primary election, you will choose to vote in the Republican or the Democratic Primary, you can not vote in both. The party you chose will also determine the party precinct and senatorial conventions you may attend should you choose to do so.
For Guadalupe County Republicans, all precinct conventions will be set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the Guadalupe County Justice Center. Guadalupe County is split into two senatorial districts — Senate District 21 and 25 — which will meet Saturday, March 21 at the Justice Center. Senate District 25 will meet at 9 a.m. and Senate District 21 will meet at 1 p.m.
Should you wish to be a delegate to the state convention, it is necessary to attend both the precinct and senate district conventions. The state convention will be May 14-16 in Houston, Texas.
At the precinct convention, you may submit resolutions you would like to see become part of the Republican Party platform or be presented as a legislative priority. Your resolution will then go to the senate district convention, where it will advance or fail. Once past the senate district convention, the resolution will go to the state convention. About 9,000 delegates from across the state will gather at the Republican State Convention. The Texas Republican Convention is the largest political convention in the entire world, even larger than the national convention. I strongly encourage everyone to be active in forming the direction that Texas will go.
If you are like me, you prefer to vote early to avoid the Election Day crowd. Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the first day of early voting with Feb. 28 being the last day.
On the Republican Primary ballot, there will also be 10 non-binding propositions; these are suggestions to the legislature of what Republicans would like to see in legislation.
Prop 1: Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools. (Yes or No)
Prop 2: Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms. (Yes or No)
Prop 3: Texas should ban the practice of tax-payer funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer. (Yes or No)
Prop 4: Should Texas support the construction of a physical barrier and use defense grade surveillance along the entire southern border? (Yes or No)
Prop 5: Texas parents and guardians should be the sole decision makers for minor children’s healthcare, psychological, contraceptive and sex education decisions. (Yes or No)
Prop 6: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children. (Yes or No)
Prop 7: Texas should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts and buildings such as the Alamo and oppose any re-imaging. (Yes or No)
Prop 8: Texas election officials should follow the directives of the Governor to purge illegal voters from voter rolls and verify that all voters are U.S. citizens (Yes or No)
Prop 9: Bail in Texas should be based only on a person’s danger to society and risk of flight, not the persons ability to pay. (Yes or No)
Prop 10: Texas should limit State Legislators to terms of 12 years (Yes or No).
If you would like a sample ballot go to the Guadalupe County Elections Office website.
Next week we will explain the 11 propositions the Democrats want — socialism and more taxes.
