I think by now we are all pretty aware that Texas is a red state. Both the House and the Senate in Texas are Republican-controlled, and that seems to lead to some weird flexes from the Republican Party. This past session has shown us that, in a year where issues such as property tax reform and electric grid stability loomed large. The Legislature seemed to be more concerned with trans athletes and hindering the autonomy of women over their bodies. In Texas, being “the most conservative” member seems to trump being a responsible member who upholds the Constitution.
If you question the priorities of the Legislature like I do, you may ask yourself why this is. I will assert that you need to look no further than one glaring statistic: incumbency. When it comes to an individual politician setting priorities for their tenure, the elephant in the room is the need to get reelected. You better believe that if a politician has to decide between defending your rights or putting a feather in their cap toward reelection, the latter will always win. So far, this seems to be working quite well for our representatives and senators in Texas. Of the 148 representatives in Austin, 132 of them are incumbents. Of the 31 senators, 27 of them are incumbents. This adds up to 89% and 87% incumbency, respectively. So what is the issue with this?
