This past Labor Day weekend, several of my friends and I attended this year’s San Japan anime convention, San Japan 12.5: Throwback. I will admit, things were a bit more different this year due to restrictions based around decisions by the convention staff as well as current COVID guidelines in San Antonio. However, despite the allowance of only 10,000 attendees (half as many as those who attended two years ago), many of the events and panels went on as if it were every other year the convention was held.
The last time the convention happened, I wrote a piece on how the free market benefited from these anime conventions, and all I have to say is that no matter what restrictions there were about attending the convention, the free market within and around San Japan flourished with financial activity between guests, attendees, artists, vendors, and local businesses. I, being a huge fan of both anime and manga, bought from numerous vendors within the Dealer’s Room. I purchased a few hard-to-find DVDs, a couple of imported vinyl records, and even some pretty cool sunglasses that made some of the guests and attendees comment how good they looked on me as I went from one part of the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center to another.
