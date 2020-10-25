If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Together, for the first time, our whole house voted. Mireya, our youngest, turned 18 this summer and this is the first election where she could let her wishes be officially known.
It’s easy to forget that once we all cast our first ballot. I honestly don’t remember the first time I voted, but I do remember that for years, we used to have those curtains. Remember those? Long, black curtains that you pulled aside as you entered the booth, took your paper ballot and proceeded to punch holes in it. The whole set up made voting feel more mysterious, like we were casting spells or something.
