Growing up, I was always taught to respect police officers. I was taught that they were, as the motto on their cars stated, there “To Protect and to Serve.” Apparently, this is not the case. After the Parkland shooting in Florida last year, a federal judge ruled that the government agencies “had no constitutional duty to protect students who were not in custody.”
“Neither the Constitution, nor state law, imposes a general duty upon police officers or other governmental officials to protect individual persons from harm — even when they know the harm will occur. Police can watch someone attack you, refuse to intervene and not violate the Constitution,” said Darren L. Hutchinson, a professor and associate dean at the University of Florida - School of Law.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly held that the government has only a duty to protect persons who are “in custody,” he pointed out.
This is not intended as a slight to any police officer. I know of many police officers who would or have willingly risked their own lives in efforts to protect citizens.
The point of this is that those people who rely on police for protection in a crisis situation may not receive such protection.
So where does that leave us?
That is when the onus of self-protection lies with the individual.
Some people have cried out to me, “how many unarmed, innocent people have to die before you support gun regulation?”
I respond with, “how many unarmed, innocent people have to die before you realize that being unarmed doesn’t work?”
Statutes to “stop” criminally-minded people from acquiring firearms do not work. If someone is fully intent on engaging in criminal activity, they are already intent on breaking laws. This is why prohibition fails.
Some places, like New York City, have incarcerated people licensed to carry concealed firearms from their home states because it violates their anti-gun laws, which do not work.
This is a direct violation of Article Four, Section One, of the U.S. Constitution, which assures that “full faith and credit” will be afforded by all states any legal standing from any other state. This means, if a person in one state has a “license” to own a gun, that legal document is supposed to be recognized and valid in all. (This is why you can rent a car in any state if you have a driver’s license from one of the 50.)
In the upcoming election, you will hear candidates side with both sides of the argument for their own political agenda without necessarily concerning themselves with what is right.
“The laws that forbid the carrying of arms are laws of such a nature. They disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes .... Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man,” Thomas Jefferson, Commonplace Book (quoting 18th century criminologist Cesare Beccaria), 1774-1776..
