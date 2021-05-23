If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Margaret Wright, Texas pioneer and patriot, was born in New Orleans in 1789 to a French mother and an English father. In 1805, two years after the Louisiana Purchase, she married James Williams Hays and moved to Apalousus, Louisiana, and there they had two daughters and a son. In 1811, the family moved to the disputed territory claimed by the United States and Spain and there a year later, Hays was killed in the American-British War of 1812. Margaret then married Felix Trudeau, the commander of the post at Natchitoches and they had two daughters. Trudeau died in 1822. Alone with her five children, she moved to Texas and joined the DeWitt Colony in Gonzales but didn’t enjoy living in a close community and wanted more space. Two years later, she moved down the Guadalupe River and applied for a league of land (a league of land is 4,428 acres).
In 1828, she married John Wright from Tennessee before the title to her land was granted and they settled on her league. The Wrights had two daughters, but the marriage was unhappy and marked with periods of separation. By the mid-1830s, Wright had secretly obtained the title to Margaret’s grant. He took refuge in the Rio Grande Valley the following year to escape prosecution for a debt that he owed in Mississippi and lived there under the protection of the Mexican government for the next seven years, making occasional visits to Margaret. Margaret remained on the ranch, raising cattle marked with her own brand, CT, which she registered in 1838.
