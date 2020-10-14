If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This week, presidential candidate Joe Biden once again insulted Americans when he said voters don’t deserve to know his stance on court packing. In previous weeks, he has clearly said he will raise taxes and reverse the Trump tax breaks for working Americans. While the majority of Americans want law and order, Biden says police funding should be redirected and police unions have moved their support to Trump. The Goldman Financial firm reported this week that if Biden is elected, the dollar will tumble.
Imagine if Seguin or Guadalupe County were to suffer a shooting of a Black person by law enforcement. Would we allow our city to be looted and burned by out of town protesters? What if Seguin and Guadalupe County were under the control of elected liberal officials that chose to cut funding for law enforcement? What would we do? Who would we call?
