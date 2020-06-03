I’m sure that most folks like me have had their fill of the coronavirus and the news it has generated. Last week, we got our wish in a sad turn of events. Suddenly, on Memorial Day the news switched from the coronavirus to the death of George Floyd, a black man and his accused assailant Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer.
For the rest of the week until Friday, May 29, we watched video footage of Floyd and Chauvin in the street beside a police vehicle. Video clearly showed that at that time Floyd was not resisting on his belly, hands cuffed behind his back and Chauvin’s left knee clearly exerting pressure on Floyd’s neck.
People in the streets and journalists were all asking for the arrest of Chauvin and his three fellow officers, while declaring Chauvin a murderer and a racist.
On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged yet the returned autopsy stated that Floyd showed no signs of asphyxiation or strangulation and that his death was a result of being restrained on his belly, underlying health conditions and intoxicants in his system.
At this point, I certainly am not defending Chauvin or blaming Floyd. A change in any of the facts and Floyd quite possibly would be alive today. Had Floyd not tried to pass a forged check, he might still be alive. Had Floyd not had serious health conditions, he might still be alive. Had Floyd not had unnamed intoxicants in his body, he might still be alive. Had Chauvin followed protocol, Floyd might still be alive. Had Chauvin shown a little compassion and restraint, Floyd might still be alive. Had any of the other officers stepped in, Floyd might still be alive. As it is, all the events fell into place and Floyd lost his life.
This brings me to how we handle these situations in America. First, everyone is entitled to a jury of their peers. No one is convicted by the media or keyboard attorneys and no amount of out-of-control rallies, destruction of property or outright thievery will change one single thing in this matter.
From the very beginning, I never saw anything to lead me to believe Floyd’s death was a result of racism, though it could have been and only time will tell. Never once did I think that the riots were a matter of racism, especially when watching the videos, an equal number of blacks, whites, Hispanics, males and females seem to be taking part in the destruction and theft.
There is not a single thing that will come out good in the past week’s events. Businesses that survived the coronavirus are burned to the ground. Employees who returned to work now have no place to work. Surviving businesses will consider relocating and certainly will not reinvest in the community that shows them disrespect.
Tax payers will foot the bill for police overtime, damaged police cars, fire trucks and other public property.
We all, including protesters, have the right to free speech. Each and every person regardless of race has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Nowhere are we given a right to injure others, to deface or destroy public or private property, to block public streets and highways.
We all need to step back and let the system function as it should in a civilized society. If a crime is committed, let the courts determine the punishment. If we want to address our grievances, then we should do so in an orderly form.
My old daddy had a saying for every situation and there was one that stuck with me after feeling my rights had been violated and I felt the need for revenge. He said, “Son, you have the right to get mad and swing your fist in the air, until you come in contact with someone’s nose.”
I sure wanted a little peace from the virus news, but this is not what I had in mind.
