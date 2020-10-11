If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Cooler temperatures don’t just mean the arrival of fall. It also means the start of one of my favorite seasons: Inflatable Season. I’m not sure why we don’t trot out giant air-filled hearts for Valentine’s Day or puffy eagles for the Fourth of July, but there is no question that Halloween has inspired a veritable cornucopia of inflatable figures.
We’ve not gotten very far with our Halloween inflatables. I’m all in at Christmas, but all I have is a pumpkin and a Star Wars robot, known to his friends as BB-8. BB-8 technically is not a Halloween decoration, but I love it, and it’s orange in places, so I figure that’s close enough.
