I read with interest the well written letter from Gabriel Solis regarding the Texas Rangers in the June 24, 2020, edition of the Seguin Gazette titled “Texas Rangers Are Not Our Heroes.” He stated the Seguin Commission on the Arts should replace the Texas Ranger mural on the Aumont building with one that honors the many contributions that Black and Latino communities have contributed to Seguin's history. He further stated that the "Ranger Oaks" historical marker should be removed because it glorifies the murder of indigenous people by Texas Rangers.
First, the Texas Rangers were organized to fight against Indian attacks and Mexican bandits who were raiding both Hispanic and Anglo settlements for supplies and horses. In 1839, a force of 300 Rangers under the command of Captain Stephen Collins, Captain James Durst and Captain Luis Sanchez fought against Comanche Indian attacks and raids from Mexico after the Texas revolution. This force of Rangers helped make possible the arrival of colonists to settle Texas. Prior to that time, there was only an estimated 3,500 Hispanics in the entire state. At the time Mexico gained its independence from Spain in 1821, only 3,200 Tejanos lived in the region of Texas. Tejanos held large ranches but were often overrun by marauding Indians and gangs of robbers and cattle thieves from across the border.
Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin, a historian and is the descendent of eight of the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin. McKee is also a regular, contributing columnist for the Seguin Gazette.
