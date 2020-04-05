By the mid-19th century, millions of cattle roamed the open ranges of Texas. Texans saw this as wealth on the hoof that multiplied every year. Many men arriving in Texas after the Civil War found these millions of cattle roaming wild across the range. These men, and a few women, combed the mesquite thickets, open coastal grasslands and brush lands of East Texas. They rounded up the animals and branded any animal they could find. This was often done without bothering to determine the correct ownership of the cattle before moving the Longhorns to market.
In 1866 and 1867, just after the end of the Civil War, Texans began moving the Longhorns hundreds of miles north to the railheads in Kansas. This movement would become the greatest forced migration of animals in history.
These Texans stood to make great profits if they could successfully move the great herds to the railheads. Charles Goodnight (March 5, 1836 to Dec. 12, 1929) became famous along with his partner, Oliver Loving, when they hired crews of ex-confederates and former slaves such as Bose Ikard to bring a herd from the Central Texas area of Guadalupe County through West Texas and north to Denver. Ikard was born into slavery in Mississippi, but in 1866 moved to Texas and became a cowhand. At the end of the trail drive, Ikard was paid in gold. He then became the de facto banker for the outfit by carrying their gold. Goodnight figured no one would suspect a black man would be entrusted with the gold. In the movie “Lonesome Dove,” Bose Ikard was the prototype for Josh Deets.
In Kansas, Goodnight sold his herd for $60 per head, returning to Texas with more than $120,000 (worth $1,952,288 today). While on another cattle drive to Denver in September 1869, Oliver Loving was killed during an Indian attack. Before dying, he made Charles Goodnight promise to take his body back to Weatherford, Texas, where he could be buried at his home. (This was portrayed in the movie “Lonesome Dove.”) He was later reburied in the Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.
However, what happened on those long drives was not like the cattle drives depicted in the movies. The job was a continuous, monotonous routine every day of the drive. Driving 2,000 to 3,000 cattle for more than 1,000 miles required 12 to 15 cowboys, each with about six to eight horses, working for three to six months without a day off. The trail boss, who was often the ranch owner, rode ahead of the herd to control the speed and direction the herd traveled. These herds would often stretch out for more than 3 miles.
A strange phenomena would often happen on these drives. Over the first two or three days of a drive, a natural leader in the herd would emerge. Some became famous. Charles Goodnight’s “Old Blue” became a legend. This steer was tall, lanky and the color of gun-metal-blue. He had a calming effect on the skittish Longhorns and was like having an extra hand along. In the mornings, he would take the lead and set the pace for the herd’s movement. He was too valuable to sell at the market so he would walk back to Texas and live on the ranch until it was time for another drive north. Old Blue made eight trips, leading more than 10,000 head to market. He later retired on the Goodnight ranch.
Every cowboy had a regular position in the herd, from lead, to swing, to drag, with status and sometimes pay according to the position. Drag riders had it the worst. They were responsible for bringing along the weak or injured animals. Wranglers were usually the youngest of the crew. He was responsible for caring for the entire herd of horses, and drove the horses that weren’t being ridden. Drag riders would end up the day with dust half an inch thick on their hats and shirts. Not only was the dust on their clothes but their eyes and lungs suffered greatly for months after the drive.
To be continued ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.