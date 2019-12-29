In his guest column last Sunday, Kevin Patteson of the Guadalupe Blanco River Authority (GBRA) addressed what he called “misleading and inaccurate information” in filings in ongoing litigation as reported in a recent article. According to Mr. Patteson, GBRA saw fit to break with its general practice “not to comment on matters subject to pending litigation” because GBRA could not in good conscience “sit silent.”
Nor can I sit silent in the face of Mr. Patteson’s guest column.
The purpose of this column is not to engage in a back-and-forth with GBRA over the matters at issue in the ongoing litigation.
Thus, the points in this column do not reflect my opinion on disputed issues. Rather, this column offers some important context and background including findings and recommendations from the Sunset Advisory Commission review of GBRA (www.sunset.texas/gov/reviews-and-reports/agencies/guadalupe-blanco-river-authority).
The Commission Staff issued its final report with findings on GBRA to the Sunset Advisory Commission in June 2019. The findings are summarized below.
Regarding financial information:
1) Expenditures in GBRA’s budget were difficult to decipher because GBRA’s staff lacked internal guidance to ensure consistent and understandable expenditure data.
2) Staff differentiated between “Operating Services and Supplies” and “Maintenance and Repair” based on verbal guidance from management provided about 40 years ago.
The Commission also cited three major issues concerning GBRA.
Listed below are the three issues and summary of the key Commission recommendations:
Issue 1
1) GBRA had not implemented a comprehensive asset management process to ensure timely repair and replacement of its significant utility assets;
2) No formal system for identifying long-term needs, setting priorities, and budgeting for repairs and maintenance;
Recommendations:
1) Prepare a detailed asset inventory identifying each system’s assets and their condition;
2) Develop and document criteria for prioritizing assets for repair and replacement;
3) Estimate asset repair and replacement costs;
4) Develop an asset management schedule for repairs and replacement
Issue 2
1) No fully centralized oversight of procurement and contracting functions;
2) Some of GBRA’s contracting activities did not conform to typical best practices;
3) A decentralized system prevented GBRA from having a full picture of its purchases;
4) No contract management system;
5) No required training for staff managing contracts;
6) No consistent documentation of its decision-making process and contractor performance;
7) Though GBRA’s employee manual and board policies expressed the importance of avoiding appearance of conflicts of interest, it did not require written conflict-of-interest disclosures;
8) No systematic review of certain long-standing contracts.
Recommendations:
1) Establish a central procurement office;
2) Procure or develop a contract management system;
3) Ensure key procurement and contract management staff receive formal training;
4) Maintain adequate procurement and performance documentation;
5) Require signed conflict-of-interest disclosures;
6) Ensure all contracts are reviewed periodically
Issue 3
1) GBRA partnered with three nonprofits it founded;
2) Nonprofit staff members were also GBRA employees creating a conflict of interest.
3) No evaluation for the continued need for its partnership with these nonprofits.
Recommendations:
1) Create clear boundaries and reporting structures between staffs;
2) Evaluate the continued need for relationships with any nonprofits.
These are the stark realities of the management of GBRA as determined by the Sunset Commission review.
There is no need to take my word for this, access the report and read it.
As taxpayers we deserve better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.