We shouldn’t forget the stance that some elected officials took when a president was on his way out with the 2016 presidential election pending a little more than eight months away. The stance Republicans took at the time was to forego the filling of Justice Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court after his death in February of 2016 until a new president and congress were seated January 2017. The justification by many Republican lawmakers at the time was that the people should have a voice in the decision and that the newly elected president should nominate and the seated majority party should confirm the new justice. Some of those elected officials included Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sen. John Cornyn, just to mention a few.
The recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has created almost an identical situation but with less than two months before the upcoming election. There was an immediate Republican announcement to nominate and confirm a new justice prior to the election by some of the same Republicans who justified the 2016 delay. Their reaction came almost immediately after the passing of Justice Ginsberg was announced. It is very sad that her body was probably still warm when these senators were already planning their next scheme, just like a bunch of political vultures.
