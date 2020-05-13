From the news this week, here’s a look at what the Democrats have brought us.
From the local news we find that the Democrat-controlled San Antonio City Council has such few things to worry about they decided to vote unanimously to declare that referring to the COVID-19 virus as the China Flu would be considered hate speech. I wonder if next week’s council meeting will add other words that start with Ch to the hate speech list, words like Chick-Fil-A, church or Christmas.
At the state level, we had Dallas Judge Eric Moyé (D) toss salon owner Shelley Luther in jail for seven days, fined her $7000 and refused to allow her bond so that she could be released while appealing his ruling.
Sadly, Moyé did not sentence Luther for opening her salon in violation of a county edict but for contempt of court because she refused to bow, kiss the ring and apologize to the king (in his mind). The next day, the ruling was unanimously overturned by the Texas Supreme Court, releasing the salon owner from jail on a personal recognizance bond until her appeal could be heard. Since there is no such thing as a “refuse to apologize law,” I feel confident the entire case will be dismissed.
The big news this week comes at the federal level. It seems that Democrats have been so overcome by Trump Hate Syndrome (THS) that before Trump even took office, the Democrats were plotting to bring him down. Acting National Intelligence Officer Richard Grenell instructed Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, to release 53 interviews from the Russia collusion investigation that had been declassified almost a year ago. Schiff had insisted to the print and broadcast media that he had seen “more than circumstantial evidence” of the Trump-Putin Conspiracy.
Clearly there was nothing to substantiate this accusation, Schiff simply refused to hand over the documents. These documents show that every single interview of Obama’s staff, Obama’s National Security Advisor James Clapper, former Pentagon official Evelyn Farkas, all agreed in the tightly held interviews that they found no collusion. Director of National Intelligence Deputy Kash Patel asked Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey, “I’m not asking if you thought it happened or if you heard it happened. Do you have any information that directly addresses this issue?” No, was the universal answer to the collusion question.
Since no evidence of collusion could be found, why was the FBI investigating Trump’s 2016 campaign. This investigation unraveled the collusion myth and also illuminated the FBI’s crimes and abuses of lying to the FISA courts. It has now led to the dropping of charges against Michael Flynn and new investigations into how far up the ladder were these crimes directed. All indications appear it tops out in Obama’s White House.
The very sad part is that our once trusted journalists — again severely overcome with THS — continued to push the disproven Trump-Russia collusion theory. Even after it was clear that British Intelligence spy Christopher Steele’s false report was paid for by the Clinton Foundation, after the fake Steele dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on the Trump campaign and after Mueller concluded there was no evidence of collusion.
So, we ended last week with a hate speech directive from a Democratic council, a release from jail of a woman who refused to apologize to a Democratic judge, the release of interviews of Obama’s Democrat-run FBI and Department of Justice proving no collusion, and the dropping of charges against General Michael Flynn that were concocted by Obama’s DOJ. This causes me to ask one question. Why would a country that is based on truth, honesty, integrity, patriotism and the rule of law ever trust any Democrat to hold elected office again? Folks, it is time to finish draining the swamp.
