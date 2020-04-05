I grew up in Houston during a time of sad and strange events in the weather, the politics of the day, and an assassination.
I was a young teenager when Hurricane Carla blew through so much of the Texas coastal area. Our neighborhood was hard hit and soaked. Windows were broken, shingles scattered throughout the neighborhood, water everywhere, and most of us stuck at home for several days. I remember seeing my dad wading home with a pocketful of cantaloupes in his jacket.
There was a huge scare regarding the Cuban missile crisis. We were told of impending danger and possible war with Russia. Our families stocked up on food and water and developed strategies for such an emergency. It was frightening to me as a young teen. My family came home one evening to find me attempting to dig a bomb shelter in our backyard. There was much uncertainty about life continuing as we knew it.
Then, of course, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. The insecurities just kept piling up as we lived through such a dark time. It seemed that almost everything we could depend on was taken away or under serious threat.
Through those times and events, we all learned to see more clearly the most important things in life. I was a nominal Christian, not yet grounded in saving faith. I was very serious about walking with Christ, but certainly ignorant of biblical truths. Even so, I have always been thankful for what I learned during those years. I saw meals and food differently; we grew to appreciate the blessings that had been taken for granted; friends and family became more significant to us; any ingratitude seemed so out of place; the joy of going to church and youth group was rebuilt; we developed a completely different view of sacrificial living; I even enjoyed getting back to school and routines.
I am praying that this current crisis in our world will build some wonderful, Gospel-centered truths in our children and grandchildren. God is amazing in His ability to bring good out of bad. Joseph’s brothers sold him into slavery in Egypt out of jealousy and hatred. But what they intended for evil God used to bring life and provision for multitudes. Men intended evil when they crucified Jesus on the cross. Out of that death, we have experienced forgiveness, salvation, and promises of eternity with our Heavenly Father. So, let us help our children and a younger generation to put their hope in the God who redeems and who brings amazing things out of amazingly difficult times.
