Q.What are the insects on our tomatoes? They are thin and about ¾ inch long. They fly off the fruit when we get near. I do not see any damage they are causing. Am I missing something? Should we control them? What works?
A. It sounds like you are describing the leaf-footed bugs. They operate like the stink bugs. They feed on the tomatoes by injecting digestive juices into the fruit and then they consume the resultant “soup”. Do you see some discoloring on the fruit and some lumpiness? The fruit is still edible, but they are affecting it. Now that it is difficult to find Sevin, I use malathion to control the leaf-footed bugs. Some gardeners use pyrethrum products for an organic control.
