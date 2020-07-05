If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I am amazed that the State of Texas has made a firm decision on 2020-2021 STAAR testing without providing clarity on the reopening of school in the fall. This decision is not the best one for the students and staff of Seguin ISD.
What I do know is that many students will return to us in August having experienced trauma, a significant loss of learning, and facing the possibility of continuing to learn remotely with limited connectivity should schools close again.
