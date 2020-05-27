Doesn’t it seem odd that we can not really predict the weather or the next year winner of the Super Bowl, yet our elected officials fall head over heals for the predictions from some highly overpaid government medical authorities?
Like sheep from the highest level, down to the county and city officials, jumping in line for fear of being left out, invoking unlegislated rules and regulations based on misinformation and speculation.
They fail to even consider the Constitutions they swore to uphold, while some law enforcement officers follow suit, enforcing these unlawful regulations. With very rare exception, none having the courage to stand up and say, “Wait one minute, let’s think our way through this.”
You might have noticed, I didn’t say Democrat or Republican and the reason I didn’t is because they are all equally guilty. I find this very discouraging and disappointing that not once did it ever enter their minds that in this country, we have a process that must be followed.
Having said that, it does appear that our president and Republican governors are slowly coming to their senses. They have started to back away from these draconian rules, realizing that they were clearly duped and swallowed the bait, hook, line and sinker.
Here in Texas, thank God, we have a solid conservative supreme court that ruled that there is no pandemic clause in the Constitution and ruled the new rules to be unenforceable.
Yet, even after that, we see the liberal Meccas like San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston and even Laredo trying to fine and incarcerate their citizens for what the courts ruled unconstitutional.
In Dallas, we saw the Democratic judge incarcerate Shelly Luther, a salon owner who opened her shop against Dallas orders. The judge did not confine her for opening her shop, but because she refused to apologize to the judge. He ordered seven days in jail and a $7,000 fine. Fortunately, he was overruled by the high court because there is no “failure to apologize” statute. Once again, we see testimony to liberal judges legislating from the bench.
In areas like New York and California, we see the highest rates of China Virus deaths, because of mostly poor decisions by elected officials concentrating people in highly populated areas. To no one’s surprise, rather than seeing or admitting to their errors, these liberal states double down on restrictions causing more deaths and financial ruin for their citizens and states.
As a result of all this madness, the Democrat controlled House of Representatives keeps passing legislation throwing literally billions of dollars toward their pet projects; projects that have absolutely nothing to do with this so called pandemic, projects like museums, and planned parenthood. Fortunately, the Republican-controlled Senate has kept the Democrats mostly in check.
I believe there is no hope for the Democrats, for they are so out of touch with reality that they cannot see beyond their desire to see President Trump fail, even if it means bringing this country to its knees.
I truly hope that our citizens and our courts will send a strong message to our elected officials letting them know they did not think this through clearly and we will not allow them to make this error again.
After the China Virus is a long forgotten bad memory, America will still be suffering the financial results of bad decisions and jumping the gun without sufficient information. These results will not just last for months but for generations. Our children and our children’s children will long be paying the price. Our forefathers are surely rolling in their graves as are the millions who gave it all as we remember them this Memorial weekend. God rest their souls.
