In 1876, a Scottish immigrant named Alexander Graham Bell patented his invention, the telephone. On March 10 of that year, the first words spoken on a telephone were “Mr. Watson. Come here.
I want to see you.” The telephone line only extended into the next room. Nine years later, in 1885, he founded the American Telephone and Telegraph Company.
After his patent expired in the 1890s, many companies began to manufacture and sell the crank telephone box to hang on the wall. However, these phones had to be connected to other phones which meant a wire had to be strung between one house to another.
In a way, there was already a network of wire covering most of the country in the form of barbed wire fences.
Someone suggested they should hook up two phones using the top wire on the fences. By doing so, they found they could talk between the two phones. The country phone system was born with no need for an operator.
Most of the ranch fences joined to the neighbor’s fences, usually at the corners with wires often touching. This became an extensive network and when it was necessary for the wire to cross a road, two poles were set on each side with a wire suspended high enough for horses and wagons to pass under.
Bad weather had an adverse effect on the fence line telephone system. Rain would ground the entire system making it inoperable and the system would be out of commission until the fence posts dried.
Someone figured out that they should insulate the wire from the wet post. Leather straps were used to wrap the wire and then nailed to the post. Corn cobs were used and, after the arrival of the automobile, pieces of inner tubes were used to insulate the wires.
Someone figured out that they could use a part of empty whiskey bottles as insulation. The discarded bottles were collected and wooden pegs were whittled to fit the broken bottlenecks. The wooden pegs were then nailed to the top of the fence posts and the telephone wire or barbed wire was then strung along the insulators.
Another thing disrupted phone lines. Some cattle leaned against the wires, reaching for grass on the other side of the fence and broke the wire. Bulls trying to get to the herds on the other side of the fence would often tear the fence down. One-time fence riders then became telephone repairmen.
At each ranch house, anyone who had purchased a phone box could hook into the system simply by running a wire to the nearest fence line connected to the system. Sometimes dozens of ranch houses were hooked into one system. Then in order to call a particular home, a system of “rings” having a distinctive pattern was developed.
In the 1950s, my relatives living on Mill Avenue (now west Court Street) had a three short and one long ring pattern for their distinctive signal.
A long single ring signaled an emergency such as a grass fire or accident so everyone picked up their phones to hear what was wrong.
When a routine call was made, the person called often could hear many clicks as other ranchers listened in so it was advisable not to say anything sensitive or discuss anything about another rancher. Listening in on the line became a rural pastime for many families isolated from other people for long periods of time. When a party invitation went out across the line, eavesdroppers later became guests.
Delbert Trew wrote in his book “Barbed Wire Telephones” about how a rancher cleared the line. He waited until everyone on the line had picked up their receivers then said, “All right, all you biddies better hang up because I’m gonna talk about how I’m going to castrate that bull.” The hangup clicks that followed quickly provided virtually unheard of private conversation.
The fence line system worked across the countryside between the ranches. However, the system could not be hooked into the “town” system. In an emergency, a rancher would call another rancher living near town who would often have both systems.
The “town” rancher would then relay the emergency message from the fence line phones. The town systems were more “modern” and used a “central” operator who connected the customers to their party, which usually had up to 12 customers on each line.
As more and more ranchers joined the fence-line system, they decided to become a co-op. They established a switchboard near town and a rancher’s wife would run the board. The rancher’s on the line would pay a small amount of dues to the wife for her time.
Most fence line switchboards shut down in the early evening hours and didn’t open again until after breakfast the next morning. On Sundays, the switchboard didn’t open until early afternoon. It was often shut down during celebrations like the 4th of July or on Saturdays if there was a barn dance.
In many very rural areas, the “party line” was still in operation into the 1970s.
My wife, Jody, in the 1970s, called her aunt in a small town in Michigan. She let the phone ring for a long time until one of the people on the line picked up their phone and said, “She isn’t home.” Jody had no idea that her aunt was on a party line.
Today, buried fiber optics cables, cell phones, satellite phones and internet are a long way from the fence post phone systems of not too long ago.
Today children do not know what a telephone extension cord is or why a phone had to be connected to a wire, what a bag phone is, what a rotary phone is, and why you would pull an antenna from the top of a phone if you were in your home.
We live in a great time don’t we?
