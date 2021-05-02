If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The other day we caught a news story about a bunch of goats that were running loose in a suburban neighborhood. They were all over the lawn, eating through the pittosporum and other assorted shrubs like a gang of toddlers set loose in a room full of glitter containers.
Turns out the goats weren’t a new trendy pet that had gotten loose from a person who was knitting angora direct from the source. They weren’t escapees from a traveling petting zoo. They weren’t extras from a goat-centric movie involving two star-crossed lovers who fell in love even though they have nothing in common other than an affection for farmers markets. No, these were not any goats. These were professionals. These were rental goats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.