A few women went up the trails in wagons, mostly wives of the ranch owners, accompanying the herds. In 1888, a young girl named Willie Mathews disguised herself as a boy, worked, rode and herded the cattle along with the rest of the crew.
In 1873, Margaret Borland from Victoria bossed her own herd through Guadalupe County to market accompanied by several children. She died just one month after selling her herd in Wichita, Kansas.
Lizzie Johnson Williams, a school teacher, made several trips up the Chisholm Trail in the 1880s with herds she owned. Her success earned her the name of “Cattle Queen of Texas.”
Mary “Mollie” Bunton went up the trail with a herd of 4,000 Longhorns in 1886. She wrote a book about the trip in 1939 titled, “A Bride on the Old Chisholm Trail in 1886.”
Amanda Burks, of Cotulla, took her herd north in 1871 with four children. She crossed the Red River with logs strapped to the sides of her wagon.
Feeding cowboys on the long cattle drives required considerable planning. In the first drives, food, bedding and gear were usually packed on horses or mules and cowboys had to cook for themselves. Again, their usual meals were beans and hard biscuits or cornbread with occasional wild game and coffee.
However, in 1866, Charles Goodnight invented the “chuck wagon,” a hinged wooden cupboard with drawers on the rear of a wagon. When unfolded, the cover of the shelves and drawers formed a working table with access to the drawers of staples, spices, utensils and medicine. Medicine on the trail would often simply be coal oil to combat lice and pour on cuts to stop bleeding. Prickly pear poultices also helped wounds heal.
Cast iron skillets, pots and Dutch ovens were stored below the chuck box called the “boot.” Some wagons had a cowhide cradle suspended under the wagon for wood or dry manure used for fires.
A toolbox, coffee grinder, lanterns, water barrels, ropes, bedrolls, firearms, and other equipment were stored in the bed of the chuck wagon. Food — such as flour, cornmeal, beans, potatoes, molasses, coffee beans and sugar — was stored behind the boot. Recognizing its importance in the history of Texas, the Texas Legislature designated the chuck wagon the official state vehicle in 2005.
Trail cooks were in high demand and usually were paid top wages. Cooks acquired names such as “pot rasslers,” “belly cheaters,” “biscuit shooters,” and worse. The food was simple with many colorful nicknames. Beans were called “Pecos strawberries,” pancakes were “splatter dobs,” molasses or syrup was called “lick,” and coffee was “belly wash.”
Even the food was monotonous. Beans and biscuits was the usual meal, while the cowboy was surrounded by beeves — as they were called. However, eating any beef would be cutting into the bosses’ profits.
This unhealthy diet, along with a lack of tents, blankets or even clean water, drained the strength of the youthful cowboys. To add to the wearisome dullness of the cattle drive was the occasional sheer terror of the stampede. Longhorns had a stormy flight instinct and a thunderstorm or an unexpected noise could start the herd into wild flight.
But as the open range era of ranching came to an end in the late-1880s and railroads reached further into Texas, writers of dime novels, actors and showmen such as Frederic Remington, William “Buffalo Bill” Cody, President Theodore Roosevelt and Zane Grey influenced the image of the cowboy. Cowhand-turned artist Charles M. Russell portrayed the cowboy in a romantic image.
The trail drives’ reliance on the Chisholm trail and other trails began to decline in the mid-1880s. The decline occurred mainly because of construction of rail lines across Texas, the development of barbed wire, the closing of the open range and, finally, the tick fever quarantines in Kansas.
By the end of the 1880s, cattle drives from Texas were no longer profitable and the trail drives came to an end.
