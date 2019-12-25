With the recent impeachment of President Trump last week, our country has been divided even further now than ever before.
One side is over-celebrating his impeachment, and hoping that gets he removed (even though the Senate majority is Republican). The other side is either annoyed or mad about how much a waste of time the impeachment is due that it’s completely focused on the 2016 election. Honestly, I tried my best to avoid seeing any news of the impeachment. I even took a break from social media, and focused on filming my first short film in years. Even that didn’t work, especially after hearing everyone talk about it when the news broke out on Wednesday.
This may shock the readers of this column, but after not talking about Trump for so long, I honestly believe that this whole partisan kangaroo court of an impeachment by the Democrats has given him more support for re-election than what they think they are doing.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not the biggest fan of Trump (even though he has done a few things that I like), but I think the Democrats are not just beating a dead horse when it comes to their utter hatred of the president, they are turning it into a Frankenstein abomination that will eventually turn on them when their false hopes run dry.
For those who don’t understand the rules of impeachment, whenever a politician is impeached by the House, it does not mean that they will be removed. That person will only be removed if the motion to convict them passes in the Senate by a two-thirds supermajority. However, if the vote fails, then they are acquitted. It happened to Andrew Johnson (who fell one vote short of the two-thirds vote) and Bill Clinton, and more than likely, it will happen to Trump.
If you want to get rid of corrupt politicians, impeachment isn’t the answer. You must vote them out of office by voting in a candidate who is willing to actually do their job unlike the currently elected, who are wasting time by wanting a man removed from the White House, all because he beat his opponent through the electoral college (which is what his impeachment is really about).
Plus, it would actually help if that candidate also supports voting for term limits for both Congress and Senate. If you want to keep corruption out, make sure you get rid of the ones who have long outstayed their welcome. We have both senators and members of Congress that have been in office for more than two terms. If they can give the president of the United States that type of restriction, they best do it onto themselves.
With those two proposals, that is how we get corruption out of political offices. We have that power by voting, and if there is a candidate who supports term limits for both Senate and Congress, that would be a great step forward for our country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.