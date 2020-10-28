If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The Second Amendment was ratified by the people to support the First Amendment, and all our other freedoms. Without arms, people are helpless to defend themselves from criminals and their own government.
After the invention of agriculture and the domestication of the horse, mounted warriors had oppressed farmers all over Europe and Asia. It was a full-time job to achieve proficiency with the sword, the bow, and the spear. Only a few could afford weapons or to own and feed a horse. These warriors were fed and clothed by the labors of peasant farmers. Armored knights on the battlefield were nearly invulnerable to all except each other. Common people had no useful role on the battlefield and few liberties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.