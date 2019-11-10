I invite you to come out to downtown Marion where we will hold our annual Veterans Day Tribute by honoring all our military men and women, past and present and acknowledge their dedication and commitments to the safety of our nation. The city of Marion and the Marion Lions Club are hosting a special ceremony at 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.
I want to wish all our Marion Citizens a happy and safe holiday season. Thanksgiving is a few weeks away and will kick off the season. The city office will be closed Monday for Veterans Day and on Nov. 28 and 29 in celebration of Thanksgiving. In case of a city services emergency the after hours phone number is 866-933-7200.
It is time to get ready for the annual Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. on Dec 6 in Veterans Park. This is a 32-year tradition that has always been on the first Friday in December. It was started by Mayor Felix Arambula and his wife when he was in office and has been carried out ever since.
I want to thank the Marion ISD for once again supporting this event by having the band play and children’s choirs sing for the citizens to enjoy. Santa Claus is expected to be making an appearance at the tree lighting with the Marion Lions club supplying the Hot Chocolate, cookies and candy canes.
We are starting a new tradition in Marion called the “Snowman” contest. We encourage community members to use their imagination as there will be several ways to win. For more information and for the judges to know where to locate your display, just go to the city of Marion website and follow the link. It is also on Facebook under the Marion Snowman contest.
For more information about the downtown lighting celebration, contact Debbie Hidalgo-Valle 830-708-8820, counciwoman Abigaile Maberry 210-241-8903 and myself 210-846-3172.
Big Boy 4014
This past week the “Big Boy” Historic Train came through town like it did so many others from San Antonio through here but with one exception that I know about, Marion ISD personnel did something very special and brought out the students from Krueger Elementary to see the train. There on hand were ladies and gentlemen from the Union Pacific Railroad and they were explaining the finer workings of the train. I particularly enjoyed how they were teaching the school age children the safety that must be used as you cross the train tracks.
Mayoral duties
Councilman David Bauch and myself ventured in to San Antonio on Friday to attend a grant writing seminar that will help us as we try to write and secure one for our city.
I was thankful that Mayor Stosh Boyle from Cibolo thought enough of us to invite me to be a part of the ground breaking ceremony at AW Texas site on Interstate 10 in our neighboring city. I believe the building of this plant will give an opportunity for the city of Marion to increase our home sales and hopefully our commercial base. Those 900 or so workers are going to need to eat and live somewhere and I am hoping that we can entice them to come to Marion.
If so, we would have a great opportunity for them to visit our excellent stores and restaurants and possibly purchase a home in one of our new subdivisions which in turn would bolster our sales tax and property tax income. I look forward to working with all the surrounding entities for the betterment of Marion and our region.
We will be having a special council meeting at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 12 in the city hall annex to appoint a person to a vacant alderman position.
Thank you and Have a Great Marion Day!
