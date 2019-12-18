This past weekend was our Fourth Quarter Republican Party Executive Committee meeting for 2019. Friday was filled with committee meetings and ended with a wonderful gala honoring our Volunteer of the Year.
As the chairman for Senate District 21, which includes a large portion of Guadalupe and 17 other counties, I chose Kathy Haigler of Caldwell County. Kathy has a long and worthy history exceeding 20 years of service to Senate District 21 and the state. She received her award from Party Chairman James Dickey and Sen. John Cornyn.
Saturday’s meeting was a long and busy day, which began with our tradition of prayer and pledges to the American and Texas flags. That was followed by speeches from several Texas Supreme Court criminal justices followed by debate on a number of resolutions and our 2020 annual operating budget of nearly $4 million. Saturday evening was our annual Christmas party at the Governor’s mansion hosted by Gov. Abbott and his lovely wife Cecilia.
My guest to Saturday’s events was a Seguin High School student who supports the president, the Republican Party and conservative values. His maturity, political knowledge and attentiveness are truly amazing.
During the Saturday morning presentations, we heard from the Texas Republican Party’s chairman to the national committee, Dr. Robin Armstrong. Armstrong carries many titles, which includes a committee position on the Black Voices for Trump coalition.
I asked Dr. Armstrong if I could share portions of his recent editorial posted in many national publications. With Dr. Armstrong’s permission:
“After more than a decade in Texas politics, I can tell you with certainty that nothing has done more to improve the Republicans’ relationship with African Americans than the election of President Trump and the tangible results delivered to the African American community.
“There is no secret about the Trump-led economic boom. The difference with this economy is the effect felt by Black Americans. Nationally, Black unemployment is below a record level of 5.5%, while Texas Blacks fare better with less than 5.4% unemployment.
There are now more Black Americans in our work force than ever before in history. Before Trumps election, the lowest level of American unemployment was a disappointing 7%, which lasted one month in 2014 under the Obama reign, Black unemployment afflicted over 12% of the Black community.
“The Crime Bill authored by Joe Biden led to disproportionately harsh prison sentences for non-violent African American offenders. Thanks to the FIRST STEP Act that President Trump championed, non-violent offenders now have many more options for reduced sentences and early release for good behavior. Along with this, there are now more approaches to rehabilitation along with professional and personal skills training to better prepare for entry back into communities and the work force.
“Many of the ideas were inspired by reforms that were pioneered in Texas resulting in the first release of 1,000 prisoners under the First Step Act; more than 91% were African Americans.
“Under Trump’s America first agenda, educational opportunities were greatly increased for Black Americans when Trump urged Congress to approve over $500 million for Charter Schools, giving Black Americans the opportunity to choose and place their children in the highest performing educational centers. Trump believes that no child, regardless of color, should be confined to a specific zip code or failing schools. Trump’s belief is that failing schools have the largest effect on Black students.
“After graduation, many of our students choose to attend Black Colleges and Universities, nine of which are in Texas. Trump’s funding expansions and executive orders ensure that these schools of higher learning are able to thrive and continue to provide vital educational opportunities.
“President Trump is bringing real benefits to the African American community, however you will seldom hear these facts from the mainstream media, which avoids providing any positive attention to the president’s accomplishments.”
In closing, I wish to share a quote from William Shakespeare that should be considered by the Democrats in the U.S. House concerning the unconstitutional impeachment of our President.
“No legacy is so rich as honesty.”
