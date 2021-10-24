If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
I’m just sitting at my desk thinking out loud. It might just be my imagination or possibly simply the thoughts of someone who has been around for a long time, but I honestly believe I have never lived in a time when there has been so much abject distrust and disregard for the political and social opinions of others.
The overall divisiveness in our country coupled with the politics of hate and extreme polarization has more than once led to violence as it did last January in our nation’s capitol. It seems deep and often irrational prejudices have overtaken our sensibilities in a way that perverts, or at least undermines, any sense of rational reasoning.
