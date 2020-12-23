If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
This holiday season, instead of the peace and joy that we long for, tension and anxiety abound. For millions of Americans, it is the anxiety of not knowing if they’ll be able to keep a roof over their heads and feed their families while employers layoff more workers due to the pandemic. For others, it’s worry about family members who have tested positive for COVID-19, many of whom are hospitalized. For some, it is ongoing attempts by Republicans led by the president and egged on by convicted criminal Gen. Michael Flynn to subvert the Constitution and turn this country into an authoritarian state.
Low-income workers are the ones hardest hit by the pandemic and the pathetic response our government has provided. Around 20% of workers who were earning less than $12 an hour are unemployed now, that’s depression-level unemployment. Food banks are overwhelmed by the demand for nutritional assistance. Many more Texas children are going hungry this year than last.
“As the world turns according to Mr. Dufresne and the radical Left”. My Lord Sir, have you shame?
One of the reasons we, the American public, is undergoing so much mental and emotional stress is due to the radical rhetoric of the Left and Right. The panic induced by these individuals is amplified by the media, similar to the attention given the Kardashians and WAP, looking to drag the 80% into the gutter and herd mentality.
Though no champion of President Trump, Mr. Dufresne’s thinly veiled assertions of a ‘dictatorship’ are a lie, as is inferring the Texas Senators are in some way responsible for ‘children going hungry’.
Taking upon myself to speak for the ‘center’, your party is a joke, your representatives are incompetent and the 80% of Congress should have their employment terminated along with the current & future benefits.
The bill presented and passed is a farce, a disgusting display of ignorance and arrogance, and if the President has any sense whatsoever he will veto it.
Blaming the increase of COVID on the President or any governmental representative show a lack of logic and deductive reasoning, a failure to recognize the cyclical flu season. It also shows that people such as yourself only wish to throw stones at the other side. As many of us have said to the Republican representatives, neither party truly represents the average citizen, nor acts in our best interest.
The ‘package’ passed by Congress is one which exacerbates our debt problem and Is not necessary in its form; complicated and corrupt.
If they really wanted to help the average American, they would work within the best system already in place; unemployment. If the Federal Government wanted to ‘help’ those in need, I would put forth that the only assistance would be to augment an unemployment check to be 90% of an average paycheck until July of 2021 or they return to work.
No other Federal monies should be disbursed, state and local governments have their own tax & spend authority and Federal assistance is not needed or logical.
Every penny that this monstrosity includes is borrowed! Every cent! Have we lost our collective minds?
Veto the bill Mr. President! Veto it the second it hits your desk! Mr. Dufresne, the Democratic Party and many of the Republicans are not speaking for those of us concerned with our republic, our grandchildren and our neighbors.
