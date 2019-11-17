One of my mother’s younger brothers, my Uncle Norman, loved sharing stories. As a youngster growing up, I liked nothing more than listening despite the fact he repeated the same ones over and over again.
One of my favorite tales was about the time when Norman was a teenager and he worked as a butcher’s helper in our hometown. The shop’s owner, Mr. Gibbs, was a genuine tightwad. As my uncle once described him, “He was so tight, when he awoke he checked under the bed to see if he had lost any sleep.”
One day, one of the butcher shop’s regular customers hurried in just before closing late one Saturday evening. She had just learned that some very special friends would be visiting the next day and she needed to prepare a suitable meal. “What do you have left, Mr. Gibbs,” the woman desperately asked.
Mr. Gibbs replied that indeed it had been a very busy Saturday, but he would check his cooler in the back to see what he had available.
Returning, he told his customer that he had this small chicken left. “Oh, dear,” the disappointed woman replied, “I really don’t think that will be enough. Are you certain you don’t have a bigger one?”
As my Uncle Norman witnessed, Mr. Gibbs took the chicken to the back, plumped it up a bit and then brought it out setting it on the weight scale along with his thumb. “This one’s quite a bit bigger,” he told the woman.
“Oh, yes, that will be fine,” she said pleasingly. “I’ll take both.”
I’ve always been amused by that story even though I don’t recall my uncle telling me the outcome. My guess, Mr. Gibbs continued his deceit by explaining to her the other chicken was already promised to someone else or some such nonsense.
It’s, as my mother would often say, “Your sin will always find you out.” My Uncle Norman’s story about the old butcher also brings to mind something I covered up when I was in junior high school. My father had graduated from the University of Mississippi in the early 1950s and while he no longer wore it, his beautiful Old Miss college ring remained in its original box in the top drawer of his dresser.
One day, I decided to impress some of my friends (after all, that’s what you do in junior high school) and wear that ring to school. I carefully removed the ring from the box and wore it to school despite the fact it was several sizes too big. After having fun showing off the ring’s gold and ruby adornment, it was just after lunch I noticed the ring had somehow disappeared. Vanished. Where could it be?
In a panic, I, along with a couple of my friends, searched all over the classroom, and the cafeteria along with the baseball field where we had all been playing.
No luck. My father’s ring was gone.
The following days and weeks I kept waiting for my father to discover his loss. Then came my birthday with the usual assortment of presents. Shockingly, my father held out the black ring box that once held his piece of jewelry. “Michael,” he said, “I was going to give you my Old Miss college ring you liked so much for your birthday, but it’s gone. I don’t know what happened to it. It was always safe in this box. If you find it, it’s yours.”
My deception had become nothing more than an unwanted empty box I had foolishly given to myself. A lesson well-learned.
