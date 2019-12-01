In the 1950s, the State Attorney General, Will Wilson, tried to close the Chicken Ranch. He was told that a man and woman had moved to La Grange and started a candy company. The wife didn't like the idea of a house of prostitution operating in the county so she started to circulate a petition to close it down. They got two votes — his and hers. Not only did their business turn sour, but former customers threw their candy into the street and they had to move from town.
Mike Cox wrote about how the ranch also provided a different form of entertainment. On Saturday nights, girls would have their boyfriends drive them by the ranch and they would write down the license plate numbers of all the cars parked there. Then on Sunday morning, they had fun seeing who was parked at the church.
The "Ranch" operated continuously until 1973 when it was forced closed by Gov. Dolph Briscoe, supposedly by his wife Janey. In 1982, Burt Renolds and Dolly Parton produced a musical comedy called the "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas."
The city of Seguin also had our story of prostitution, which was described in Janice Woods Windle's book “True Women.”
In the late 1880s, a woman known as Pink Rosebud conducted business in a gentlemen's club and hotel near the Magnolia Hotel.
Her reputation was widely known throughout the county. In 1890, Mayor Joseph Zorn Jr. was conducting an election authorizing a free public school and a number of people offered free land for the school. The land selected was from an anonymous donor. Finally, records of the land ownership showed the land had been donated by Pink Rosebud.
Rev. Andrew Jackson Potter, a fire and brimstone Methodist circuit rider who preached in homes, churches, saloons, and at camp meetings, was in Seguin at that time. He was known as the Fighting Parson who often placed his six-shooter on the pulpit next to his Bible as a symbol to face down any drunks or hecklers.
During the discussion as to whether the city should accept the land from a fallen woman, Rev. Potter stood and said, "I am here because there is a right and a wrong, and it is wrong for you to accept a gift of land purchased with ill-gotten gains of a whore. Here is a woman who fornicates for her daily bread, the most hideous insult imaginable to the God who created woman from the rib of Adam. Frankly, I don't understand how you could have harbored this harlot in your midst for all these years to temp your husbands, to lead your children to temptation, to welcome iniquity into this good and holy city. She should be cast out from this city."
Pink Rosebud was at the meeting and slowly got up and left. The city decided not to accept the land, but also decided not to make Rosebud leave. Pink Rosebud eventually faded into Seguin's history and no one knows what became of her.
Seguin had its characters, good and bad, like every other community.
I'm trying to find information on characters named Peach Tree and Pinto who were also known in Seguin in the 1950s.
Floyd McKee is a native of Seguin. He is a retired Air Force Colonel and eight of his ancestors were among the 33 Rangers that organized and developed Walnut Springs and Seguin.
