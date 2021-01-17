If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
My wife and I sat down the other morning to have breakfast with two of our sons, an occasion that we don’t get to have as often as we like as they are no longer children but young men with busy lives. In that time, we talked of politics, history, “what’s going on,” and, as all parents, tried to give balanced opinions and good advice based on our life experience and mistakes we have made ourselves.
We talked of being conscious of spending and saving against hard times, trying to make sure that they had something put aside for those days when there may be job loss. In that we reiterated the need to have a budget, doing the best they could to plan for the unexpected and neither relied on nor blamed others for their lack of planning.
