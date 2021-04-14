If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The use of fear to drive votes and actions is a common tactic employed by Republicans to divert attention from real issues or to distort the conversation in order to achieve their ends even when it isn’t in the best interests of the average American. As usual, Republicans are doing their best to scare Americans about immigrants on the southern border.
If Republicans really wanted to address undocumented immigration and the tens of thousands seeking asylum in the United States, they’d call for increased funding of immigration judges and look for ways to improve conditions in the countries where most immigrants are coming from. Instead, they rail against desperate people as if they were violent criminals seeking to destroy our homes. There are real solutions to be had if only we look to what has worked in the past and apply those lessons today.
