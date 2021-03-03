If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Republican Party has become a cult of personality. The most recent evidence is the gold-plated statue of a certain twice-impeached former president at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week in Orlando, Florida. Considering that the current conservative movement leans heavily evangelical Christians, you’d think such a statue and the worshipping of the former president would bring to mind Exodus 32:4 in which the Israelites put together a golden calf idol and Moses shames them for their lack of faith.
In the last 12 months, more than 500,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, many of them might never have contracted it if our federal and state governments had taken it seriously rather than calling it a hoax or, as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick famously suggested, grandparents should be willing to sacrifice their lives for the state’s economy. Patrick made that ridiculous statement in May last year. As of last week, nearly 44,000 Texans have died from COVID-19. No Republican-elected officials criticized him for his callousness and many local conservatives still don’t want to wear masks, and when they do, won’t wear them properly over their noses. Much of this refusal to accept reality is shear partisanship following their cult leader, he of the golden statue above, who at times called the pandemic a hoax and said it would just go away like magic.
(1) comment
It always amazes me at the level of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) which seems to affect the weak minded…
Mr. Dufresne references a gold statue or bust of the former president at a political gathering as some sort of evidence of some type of worshipping at a biblical level. He also refers to a ‘cult following’ amongst the Republican Party for the former president Mr. Dufresne again, as with the vast majority of his ‘columns’ over the last 4 ½ years, shows he cannot understand the drive behind the conservative base, comprised of 50% of the population. It’s not ‘worship’ Mr. Dufresne, it’s a fear of the insanity of the democratic Party and a drive to hold to some type of standard bearer or leadership for a Party in crisis. Your emotional slip is showing….
Very few people who voted for the former president liked the man, a verbose and tactless New Yorker whose poor communication skills torpedoed his reelection efforts, one who failed to truly understand the forces arrayed against him and to what level of irrational emotion would be whipped up in an effort to ensure his demise. The vast majority of people who voted for the man and still ‘like’ him are those who support his policies.
People who want control of our borders, those that want bring back outsourced business, those that want less Federal government, those that want tax reform, those that want common sense healthcare reform, those that need the Federal government to do its job and those that see the ‘progressive’ agenda forming on the left as the biggest threat to our very existence in the last 30 years.
You continue to use Trump to deflect from the serious issues within the policies of your own party, the one who believes the Federal Treasury is some sort of bottomless pit for the snouts of your progressive programs, home of the absurd idea that allowing 16 year old’s to vote in Federal elections is logical, one who does not recognize the economic war we are in with China, one that believes a rapid and uncontrolled shift for a ‘Green New Deal’ is required or the world will implode is 12 years, that this country’s borders are nonsense, one that sees adding the population of Austin to the US as ‘diversity’ one who’s party song is WAP.
The only ‘cult’ I see is the one of your party, the new National Socialist Democratic Party, where control of for profit media and crushing of the 1st Amendment is ‘freedom’. Your party would trade our strengths for some weird PC Shangri La. You’re like the dog chasing the cars that go, and we’d appreciate it if you’d quit biting the wheels…..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.